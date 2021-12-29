Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $993,021.11 and $5,773.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010655 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,834,608 coins and its circulating supply is 433,574,172 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.