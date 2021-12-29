Platform Technology Partners Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,071. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

