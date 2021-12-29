Platform Technology Partners Sells 1,079 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $97.69. 492,454 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03.

