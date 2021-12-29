Platform Technology Partners Sells 684 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SCHW stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 29,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

