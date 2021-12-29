Platform Technology Partners Sells 7,675 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,379. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

