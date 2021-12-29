Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a market cap of $497.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

