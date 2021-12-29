Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 664,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 177,905 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

