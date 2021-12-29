Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

