Polis Reaches Market Cap of $5.08 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $17,039.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012201 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00142811 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00543613 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

