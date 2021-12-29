PolypuX (PUX) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,323.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $26,473.33 and approximately $3,323.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

