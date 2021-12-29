Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €102.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.44 ($116.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded up €0.24 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €84.68 ($96.23). 247,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

