Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stake Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POR opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

