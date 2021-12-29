PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $783.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $783.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.07891416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00312988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.34 or 0.00923631 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.40 or 0.00445373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00259526 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,178,323 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.