Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 2,665,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,893,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile (LON:POW)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.