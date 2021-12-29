PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

