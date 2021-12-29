PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPL.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
