PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PREKF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $10.85 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

