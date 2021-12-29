PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

PSK stock opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$9.97 and a one year high of C$16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 31.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.15.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.70.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.