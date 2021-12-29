Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.54. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 663 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.