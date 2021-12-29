Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

