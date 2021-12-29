Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) & HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.62 $63.08 million $3.52 8.86 HBT Financial $158.52 million 3.43 $36.85 million $2.01 9.32

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Premier Financial and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 HBT Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Premier Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Premier Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 40.52% 13.20% 1.79% HBT Financial 33.80% 14.95% 1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Premier Financial beats HBT Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

