Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Premier accounts for approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Premier were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 107.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

