Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce sales of $6.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $7.64 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $24.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 152,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.33. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

