ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.46. Approximately 341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 189,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $41,558,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

