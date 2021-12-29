ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 443,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 25,161,324 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $14.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

