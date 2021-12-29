ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 14th (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, January 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOLD opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period.

