PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,325 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 452.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 199.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 55,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 41,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 297.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.