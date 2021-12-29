PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,075 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

