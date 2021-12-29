Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) versus Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Head-To-Head Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 21.78% 12.45% 7.94% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom $87.43 billion 1.26 $1.87 billion $2.16 4.30 Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.86 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has higher revenue and earnings than Harbour Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 0 2 2 0 2.50 Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom beats Harbour Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales. The Production of Gas segment engages in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of Gas segment involves in the sale of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas Storage deals with the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages. The Production of crude oil and gas condensate segment engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas condensate, sales of crude oil and gas condensate. The Refining segment is involved in the processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

