PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 4.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.66. 8,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,034,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

