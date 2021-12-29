Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,215 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $701.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.29. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,411 shares of company stock worth $334,181. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.