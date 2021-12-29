QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $213,000 Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,820,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $539,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $445,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $33,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,530 and sold 40,000 shares valued at $125,500. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

