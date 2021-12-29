Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.68. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

