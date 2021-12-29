Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.98

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.98 and traded as low as C$28.01. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.10, with a volume of 98,274 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

