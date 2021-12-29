Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.98

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.98 and traded as low as C$28.01. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.10, with a volume of 98,274 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

