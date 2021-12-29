Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.21. 11,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.06. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.