Quilter Plc Lowers Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned about 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of KW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,528. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

