Quilter Plc Raises Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,570. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

