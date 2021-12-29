Quilter Plc Sells 1,920 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

