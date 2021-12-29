Quilter Plc Sells 20,498 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 265,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

