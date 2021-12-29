Quilter Plc Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.49. 3,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,789. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.