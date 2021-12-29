Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.62. 467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 241,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several research firms recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

