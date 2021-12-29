Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of RNDB opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.81. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. Analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

