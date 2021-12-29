Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 466 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 252,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

KHC stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

