Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

