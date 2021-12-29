Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.