Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.