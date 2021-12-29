Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 125,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 348,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

