Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 15,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

