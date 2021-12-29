Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 188,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 642,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

