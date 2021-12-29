Raymond James Analysts Give MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) a C$28.00 Price Target

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a C$28.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.75.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 282,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.38. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 363.58.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

