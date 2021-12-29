Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,695 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PTC were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after purchasing an additional 563,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

